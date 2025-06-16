Adero Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

