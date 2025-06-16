Short Interest in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Decreases By 41.9%

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KORP opened at $46.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

