M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

