Highline Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.32.

Oracle Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $215.54 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

