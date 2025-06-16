Ohmyhome’s (OMH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ohmyhome to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Ohmyhome Stock Down 5.3%

Ohmyhome Company Profile

OMH stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Ohmyhome has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

