Ohmyhome’s (OMH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ohmyhome to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMH
Ohmyhome Stock Down 5.3%
Ohmyhome Company Profile
Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ohmyhome
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Reasons Adobe Stock Is Ready to Rally This Year
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Micron Joins Latest $200 Billion United States Investment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stocks Available at a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.