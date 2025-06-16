Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,943,000 after buying an additional 601,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $178.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

