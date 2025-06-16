Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 148,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,858,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

