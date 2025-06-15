Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $117.99 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,389 shares during the quarter. TopBuild comprises 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.32% of TopBuild worth $117,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,029,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in TopBuild by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 871,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,331,000 after buying an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 779.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 535,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,713 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in TopBuild by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 481,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Loop Capital reduced their target price on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $298.83 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

