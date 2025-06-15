CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

