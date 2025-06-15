Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $60,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 16,353.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,539,000 after acquiring an additional 583,986 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MSCI by 61,179.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,892,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MSCI by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,662,000 after acquiring an additional 408,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,453,000 after purchasing an additional 319,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $541.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.15. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.32 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

