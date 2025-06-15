Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 11.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,529,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,622,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after buying an additional 73,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,293,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,382,000 after acquiring an additional 277,772 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.70 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
