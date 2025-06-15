Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,778,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $8,890,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $195.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.62 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

