Fortis Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HELO opened at $61.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.