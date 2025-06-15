Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 27,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 16,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
Titan Logix Stock Down 1.2%
The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.96.
Titan Logix Company Profile
Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.
