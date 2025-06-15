Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 68,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 69,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.3%

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.