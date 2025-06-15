Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 68,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 69,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.3%
Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.76%.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- Trading Halts Explained
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.