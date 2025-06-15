THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of THK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

THK Stock Down 1.5%

THKLY stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.81. THK has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $557.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that THK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

