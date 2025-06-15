Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rises By 114.5%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the May 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.03.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on ASAZY

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.