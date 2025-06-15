Adam Elsesser Sells 15,910 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $4,035,889.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,355 shares in the company, valued at $27,993,752.85. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, May 28th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total transaction of $4,366,933.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.22, for a total transaction of $4,950,452.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,560 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.35, for a total transaction of $4,543,236.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total transaction of $4,509,655.60.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.21, for a total transaction of $4,585,086.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $256.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Penumbra by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEN

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.