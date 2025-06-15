Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.
