Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

