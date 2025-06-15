Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.17. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

