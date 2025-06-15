Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.