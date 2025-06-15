Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,767,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,621,000 after buying an additional 44,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,308,000 after buying an additional 2,088,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,087,000 after buying an additional 677,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,808,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after buying an additional 648,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $27.50 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

