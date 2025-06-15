Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $370.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.47.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

