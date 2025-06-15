Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 436,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 79,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $34,079.22. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,661,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,367.60. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,436,730 shares of company stock valued at $551,620. Corporate insiders own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 156.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168,884 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.03% of Cosmos Health worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COSM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cosmos Health has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. Research analysts forecast that Cosmos Health will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

