Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Decreases By 52.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

