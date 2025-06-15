PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 25,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

