American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,973,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $173.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

