Life Planning Partners Inc Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31,776,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,254,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,511,000. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,487,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

