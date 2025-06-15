Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.3% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 39.7% in the first quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 34.0% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

