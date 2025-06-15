Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Visa by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Visa Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $352.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

