Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Raised by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 54,277.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 918,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,370,000 after acquiring an additional 916,743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,540,000 after purchasing an additional 696,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $306,863,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,374,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,324,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.9%

MLM opened at $541.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.86. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.