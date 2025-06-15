Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 51 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE GD opened at $282.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.62 and a 200-day moving average of $266.52.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

