Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $215.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.