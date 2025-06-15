Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $34,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

