Asio Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Asio Capital LLC cut its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

ON stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

