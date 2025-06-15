Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 737,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the average session volume of 98,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 19.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Focus Graphite

In other news, Director Jeffrey York sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

