John L. Garcia Sells 56,559 Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director John L. Garcia sold 56,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $365,936.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,698,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,460,731.34. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LVWR stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $9.04.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVWR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

