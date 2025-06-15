Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,023,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $75,948,000 after acquiring an additional 316,320 shares during the period. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

