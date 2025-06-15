Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $189.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $187.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

