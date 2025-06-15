Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,051 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

