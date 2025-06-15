Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amdocs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Amdocs Trading Down 2.3%

Amdocs stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.