Investors Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 267,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 156,841 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $17,319,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $13,933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $7,334,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 503.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $7,668,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.