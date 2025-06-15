Investors Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 267,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 156,841 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
