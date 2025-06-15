Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ANSS opened at $338.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.06 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

