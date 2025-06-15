Energy Fuels Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 46,599 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 534% compared to the typical volume of 7,350 call options.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,765.75. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $1,147,835.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 517,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,808.05. This trade represents a 28.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,597 shares of company stock worth $1,192,142. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $5.62 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.