Mohammedulla Khaishgi Sells 35,000 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $1,038,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,973.92. This trade represents a 45.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IBEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $27.89 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $372.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Get IBEX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 545,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 510,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBEX. Baird R W lowered IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.