Thomasville National Bank Has $345,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $335.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.16 and its 200 day moving average is $351.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $292.27 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

