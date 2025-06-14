Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.1% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $402.12 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.