22,766 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Open Text by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Open Text stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $34.20.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

