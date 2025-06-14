Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) was down 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 1,205,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 280,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Tasty Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,066.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.73.

Tasty (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 9.57 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Tasty had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tasty plc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tasty

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

