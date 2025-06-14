Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New $214,000 Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,334,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,269,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,958,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,175,000 after buying an additional 200,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.81. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

